Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Church
14036 Matanzas Dr.
Ft. Myers, FL
Lehigh Acres - Dennis June Pendarvis "Denny", age 76, formerly of Lehigh Acres passed away September 1st, 2019. A loving Mother and Grandmother Denny is survived by 4 of her children: Joanne Wilson, Jack Wilson, Daniel Pendarvis and his wife Judy Pedarvis, James Pendarvis, 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Denny was preceded in death by her eldest son, John Taylor Wilson. A Celebration of Life service will be held on September 14th at 2p.m. at Grace Church in Ft. Myers, 14036 Matanzas Dr. 33905. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Grace Church and Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 11, 2019
