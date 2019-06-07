Dennis P. Sweeney



Fort Myers - Dennis P. Sweeney, 75 a Ft. Myers, FL resident since 1983, formerly of Illinois passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born March 17, 1944 in Tyler, TX to Harold and Theresa Sweeney, now deceased.



Dr. Sweeney was a Captain with the US Army and served in Vietnam. He was a Dentist for over 50 years and enjoyed volunteering at the hospital and helping at the Friendship Health Center doing dentistry for free. Dr. Sweeney loved playing golf and spending time with his family and favorite dog, Brody.



He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Sweeney of Ft. Myers, FL; three children, Dennis Patrick Sweeney Jr. (Heather) of Tampa, FL, Carrie Ann Herran (Donny) of Burbank, CA and Lauren Nicole Garavuso (Will) of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren, Hayden, Halle, Ella, Evan, Valentina and William; one sister, Donna Sain (Dan) of Indiana; three brothers, Daniel Sweeney (Earline) of Tinley Park, IL, David Sweeney of Naples, FL and Donald Sweeney (Karen) of Chicago, IL; as well as many extended family members and friends.



A Funeral Service will be held 11:30 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:30 AM up until the service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the Field of Honor section where the United States Army will present Military Honors. Published in The News-Press on June 7, 2019