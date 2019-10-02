Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
(525 111th Ave. N.
Naples, FL
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Ave. N.
Naples, FL
Denny Allen Walker


1994 - 2019
Denny Allen Walker Obituary
Denny Allen Walker

Denny Allen Walker, 25, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in a tragic ATV accident.

Denny was born in Naples, Florida on February 5, 1994. His passion was helping others and he spent most of his free time doing it. He was a very hard worker and put everything he had into whatever he was doing. The Woods were home to him where he enjoyed riding his airboat and ATVs with family and friends. His kindness and sense of humor were unparalleled. His sense of style was one of a kind! He loved his family more than anything, was so proud and excited to begin his journey as a loving husband to Daniele whom he adored.

To say Denny will be missed is an understatement. He will live on in our hearts forever until we meet again. Our Angel, Our Protector, Our Denny!

Denny is survived by his Mother, Tonia Lykins; Father, Gary A. Walker; siblings, Brandi Walker, Kialee Lykins & Anthony Lykins; Grandmothers, Sandy Walker & Fran Schaner; Grandfather, David Jones, Niece Jadeya; Fiancé, Daniele Jenkins; many Aunts, Uncle's, cousins and countless friends.

Services will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens (525 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108) on Friday, October 4, 2019. The family will receive friends from 12pm-2pm and to celebrate Denny's life, Pastor Treglown will conduct a Funeral Service at 2pm. Pallbearers are Anthony Lykins, Kaleb Kerr, Sam Allen, Cody Prescott , Glen Fichter & John Phillips. Honorary Pallbearer Chad Jones.

Burial will follow the funeral service.
Published in The News-Press on Oct. 2, 2019
