In Memory of
Deputy Lynn Hall
April 11, 1979
On April 11, 1979, a suspicious person was observed sitting in a vehicle after closing hours at the county park on Ft. Myers Beach. During questioning, the suspect exited his vehicle and began to flee. Deputy Hall was fatally shot after tackling the suspect and becoming involved in a struggle with the offender. Deputy Lynn Hall paid the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the peace and security of our community. While always cherishing his memory, we vow to Never Forget His Courage. From the men and women of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
"Proud To Serve"
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 11, 2019