March 13, 1976

On March 13, 1976, several deputies responded to a scene of a robbery in progress. A gun battle ensued, and after firing had stopped, Deputy Yahl approached the suspect's vehicle when the gunman suddenly rose up from the front seat and fatally wounded him. Deputy Michael Yahl paid the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the peace and security of our community. While always cherishing his memory, we vow to

Never Forget His Courage. From the men and women of the Lee County Sheriff's Office. "Proud To Serve"
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 13, 2019
