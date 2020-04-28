|
Diana Lynn Heinz Royal
Fort Myers - Diana Lynn Heinz Royal died unexpectedly of natural causes April 22, 2020, at her home. She was born May 12, 1955 and grew up in Pueblo, Colorado daughter of Ruth Arlene Cawlfield and Jerry Baker.
Diana graduated South High School, Denver, Co- Class of 1971, Graduated Kaplan University studies in Prisoner Advocacy -Class of 2004 and was a Certified Massage Therapist. She was the widow of the late William Albert Royal, Fort Myers, Fl.
She was a gifted writer, avid reader, and advocate for prisoners. Most importantly she was "Mama" to the many children not of her blood but of her heart that she claimed as her own and for whom many would not be alive were it not for her compassion.
A deeply spiritual woman, she was proud to be Quarter Blood Ute Tribe of Colorado and lived by the laws of the Old Religion, nature, and love.
Diana joins her Son Shawne Nelson, daughter Kristin Riffel and beloved dogs Rambieux, Daisy, and Booda.
Among those claimed children she leaves behind, Robert Eugene Davis of Bokeelia, Florida, Asherah Allen of South Hadley, Massachusetts, and Savannah G. McNamer of Cape Coral, Florida. She is also survived by her dear sister Cherryl Suzanne Anderson of Centennial, Colorado, niece Christina L. Anderson Darling of Dallas, Texas and Grandchildren Jadyn Davis, Rosalie A. Bridge, Roslyn I. Kellogg, and Juno I. Kellogg.
A virtual memorial will take place Saturday May 9th 2020 at 2 p.m., by Clergy Asherah Allen. Please contact Asherah at [email protected] for details.
Donations can be made to Abuse Counseling and Treatment Inc, P.O. Box 60401, Fort Myers, Florida 33906.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020