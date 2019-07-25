|
Diane (Purdon) Brown
Fort Myers - Diane (Purdon) Brown, age 83, passed away at her youngest son's residence under the care of Heart of Hospice, Friday, July 19th, 2019. She was preceded, in death, by her husband, Jack E. Brown, who passed away on April 30th, 1997, in Fort Myers, Florida.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Jack L Brown, Gary D Brown, and Scott R Brown. Brother Timothy G Purdon, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
A service will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, July 28th, at Memorial Gardens in Fort Myers
Any memorial contributions can be made to Heart of Hospice, 1100 Bertrand Dr, Suite A, Lafayette, LA 70506.
Published in The News-Press on July 25, 2019