Diane Cusworth Bennett 79 died peacefully in her home on October 26th in the Westminster Golf Community located in Lehigh Acres, Florida.



Diane was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 12, 1941. Diane was the oldest daughter of Robert and Mary Cusworth. The Cusworth's moved around a lot eventually landing in Worcester, Massachusetts, where Diane attended Grammar and North High School. The Cusworth's moved to New Hampshire during Diane's senior year in High School and Diane graduated from Keene High in 1959.



Diane was predeceased by her sister Connie Lowe of Marino Valley California and survived by her sister Patricia Gurney of Oswego, New York. Diane had three sons. The youngest Kurk, died in infancy, and Diane shortly thereafter adopted a little girl (who they named Wendy) as a two day old baby. Diane lost her second son Scott during his 37th year and is survived by her oldest son Jeffrey Wellstead of Marlow, England. Diane has three Grandsons, Cooper who lives in New Jersey and Dillon and Blake who live in Marlow England with their father and mother.



After high school it was off to Northampton, Massachusetts where Diane was enrolled in the Cooley Dickinson Hospital School of Nursing. Coolly Dickinson was affiliated with Smith College that supplied academic requirements not covered by the nursing program. Diane completed her requirements and received her RN in 1962. As a Nurse, Diane worked at Mary Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover New Hampshire and Dick Hall's house infirmary on the Dartmouth College Campus. Diane then moved to the Boston area where Diane continued her nursing until becoming pregnant with her first son.



Diane and her husband then moved to California spending nine years in the Bay Area and Orange County. Diane's time in California was busy and involved having the rest of her children and adopting Wendy. Diane then moved to Pittsford New York, a suburb of Rochester. Diane enjoyed her 11 years in the Rochester area (except for the winters) as it was a great area to raise children. While in Pittsford Diane and her husband developed and oversaw a marriage enrichment program. After a year Diane assumed total responsibility of the program which remains one of the most satisfying and enriching times of her life. Then it was off to Longmeadow in Western Massachusetts where Diane and her family spent 11 years until her divorce in 1998.



Following her divorce Diane explored career options and ultimately decided to become a Massage Therapist. In 1995 Diane met her husband Chuck. They were married in 2000 and Diane moved to their home in Branford Connecticut. Shortly thereafter Diane became Yale Universities Massage Therapist where she both worked and taught classes in Massage Therapy.



Prior to their retirement Diane and her husband Chuck built their retirement homes in in Lehigh Acres, Florida and on Big Pond in Otis, Massachusetts in the Massachusetts Berkshires. The Snowbird lifestyle was something they both enjoyed.



Diane, loved literature, arts and crafts, dogs, and warm weather. In her retirement Diane loved entertaining friends and family in both vacation homes. Diane will always be remembered as a loving, kind and considerate wife, mother and friend.









