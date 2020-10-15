Diane Jamieson



Estero - Diane D. Jamieson, 79, of Estero, Florida passed away on 10/07/2020. She was born Diane D. Fiorelli to the parents of Thomas and Elena Fiorelli in 1941 in Staten Island, New York.



She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Staten Island in 1958. Diane went on to put herself through secretarial school and worked at various brokerage houses on Wall street in the 1960's.



Diane met Alexander Jamieson in 1969 on the beaches of Spring Lake, New Jersey. They were married on April 25, 1970. Together they raised two children, Alexander and Meredith Diane and Al were happily married for fifty years together. Their lives were filled with a loving family and life long friends. She was a devoted wife and mother. Diane had an infectious laugh and very generous heart.



Diane is survived by her husband Alexander, her daughter Meredith, her sons Alexander and Vincent, her sister Elena Claire and three grandchildren Madeline, Charlotte, and Lauren.



Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Gulf Coast Humane Society, 2010 Arcadia Street, Fort Myers, FL 33916.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store