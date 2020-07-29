Diane Lee "Dee Dee" Niemi



October 13, 1957- July 27, 2020



Diane Lee Niemi, 62, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Cape Coral on July 27 after a brief battle with cancer.



Dee was born on October 13, 1957 in Gowanda, NY to Barbara and David Williams.



Dee was known for her cooking, writing, and sewing skills. She loved reading and she was Google before Google was invented. Dee loved animals, and was never without a pet.



Dee is survived by the love of her life, Ray. They were married in October 1974, and together built a life known for fun and happiness.



She is also survived by daughters, Vanessa (Michael) Osmon of Williamsburg, Va; and Allyson of N. Ft. Myers; three beloved grandchildren, Rafi, Jacob, and Evelyn Osmon; mother Barbara Williams of Spring Hill; siblings David (Carol) Williams of LaBelle; Darryl (Jeanine) Williams of St. James City; Daniel Williams, of N. Ft. Myers; Deborah (Scott) Bullington, of Charleston, SC; and Darlene (Jim) Blalock, of Punta Gorda ; her brother- in- law, David (Michele) Niemi of N. Ft. Myers; twenty nieces and nephews; Pampas Magnus, The Magic Cat and a multitude of friends.



She is predeceased by her father, David; brother, Dennis; and best friends, Ana Smith and Kim Mix.



A celebration of her life will take place in late October. The family thanks Hope Hospice for the care they gave Dee.



Funeral Arrangements are being handled by National Cremation Society, 3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, North Fort Myers, FL 33903, 239- 995- 1113.









