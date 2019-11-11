|
|
Diane Pressly Grubb
Diane Pressly Grubb was born on July 19, 1924 in Bloomington, IL, the first child of her father, John Robert ("Bob") Dewenter and her mother Louise Feiser Dewenter. Years later, Diane moved with her mother and brother, Jack, to Charlotte, NC. In her senior year, she met Jim Pressly, who had entered military service following the Pearl Harbor attack. Following her high school graduation, they married in December 1942 while he was in flight training with the Army Air Corps. She stayed in Charlotte when he joined his fighter squadron for combat training prior to deployment to the Pacific.
He returned to the States in the fall of 1944 and they resumed an active military married life, including his absence during the Korean War, multiple U.S. moves, and a two-year family tour in the Philippines. After Jim's 24 years with the Air Force, they retired to Fort Myers in 1965 to begin a new phase of their life. During this time, she worked at Michigan Homes and was an active member of McGregor Baptist Church. In 1981, Jim passed away at the relatively young age of 60, and her life changed once more.
Years later, Diane met another World War II veteran and widower, Ned Grubb, and they married in 1991. For several years, they enjoyed the good life, travelling across the U.S., touring Europe, and cruising the Caribbean while also staying socially active in Fort Myers. Diane enjoyed visits with her children and grandchildren, as well. She and Ned then made the decision to move to Shell Point for their life care support program. Ned passed away in 2011, and Diane continued living at Shell Point, including the Pavilion, until her recent death.
Diane was predeceased by her husband, Jim, second husband, Ned, and her brother, Jack Dewenter. She is survived by her three sons, Clarke Pressly (Beverly), Jack Pressly (Nancy), David Pressly (Nadine), and daughter, Ellen Stegeman (Tom). Diane took great comfort in knowing she would be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A small, private family service will be held graveside.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019