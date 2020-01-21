|
Dominick Paul Sinopoli
Fort Myers - Dominick Paul Sinopoli Sr., 76, died January 20, 2020, with his loving family by his side in Fort Myers, Florida.
Dominick was born in New Jersey and raised in Lyndhurst, NJ. The oldest of four, Dominick was a lover of Jesus, an intellect and an athlete who pursued his love of mathematics, meteorology, and astronomy at Montclair State University. These passions fostered a lifelong teaching and varsity track and JV basketball coaching career that began at De Paul High School in Wayne, NJ and spanned 19 years. At DePaul, Dominick earned a Teacher of the Year Award and led his varsity track track team to multiple state championships. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, best friend and wife of 48 years Carol (nee Gordon) Sinopoli. Dominick spent the next 5 years teaching mathematics at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey NJ, and the last 19 years teaching mathematics at The Canterbury School in Fort Myers, FL.
Dominick enjoyed spending weekends and downtimes coaching and/or attending the sports games of one of his five children, cruising the Caribbean Islands, travelling the world and touring the national parks with his wife, playing a basketball game or shooting pool with his sons, or watching his beloved Dolphins with his family, and especially his daughter Mary Elizabeth, on a Sunday afternoon.
Dominick is predeceased by his parents Dominick Anthony and Sylvia Sinopoli and his brother Bruce. He is survived by his brother Douglas Sinopoli of Rutherford, NJ, his sister Patricia Korita, his devoted wife Carol Ann, his son Dominick Paul Jr, his daughter Christine Mercadante and her husband Steven, his daughter Jennifer and her husband Peter Busacco, his son David Edward and his daughter Mary Elizabeth; he is survived and adored by his grandchildren Christian , Alanna , Joseph Dominick, Sylvia Clara, Layla Elizabeth, and Eleanor along with many cherished nieces, nephews and family.
Dominick loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all of his heart. He was a Eucharistic Minister and high school religious education teacher for 14 years at The Church of the Nativity in Midland Park, NJ and was a long-time member of McGregor Baptist Church in Ft Myers Florida.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL 33907. A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at McGregor Baptist, 3750 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL.
Arrangements are with Memorial Gardens, 1589 Colonial Boulevard Fort Myers, FL 33907.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020