Dona Jean VanGorden Royal
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dona Jean Van Gorden Royal

Ft Myers - Dona Jean Van Gorden Royal, passed away in Fort Myers, FL, June 23rd, 2020. She was 90 years old and is survived by her sister, Alyce May Mathson, of Blair, Wisconsin; four children: Van Royal of Jacksonville, FL, Ann Lippold, Mark Royal and Keith Royal of Fort Myers. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

She was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin. After graduation from Taylor High School, she went to trade school in Kansas City and was then employed by Delta Airlines in Atlanta. In 1953 she met and married Boyce M Royal, Jr. She and her husband "Red" Royal made Fort Myers their home in 1955. With their 4 small children, they owned and operated the Pine-Aire Lodge on Pineland, Florida which catered to sports fishermen and tourism and is now registered in the National Park Service list of Historic Places. She is a member of the Order of Eastern Star, retired from Creel Ford Tractor Co. and became a Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League in 1984. She enjoyed cooking for others and always had an open door for friends and family.

A funeral service will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913 on Thursday, July 2nd at 1200pm. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

For information, please call 239-334-4880.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
2393344880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved