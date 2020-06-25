Dona Jean Van Gorden Royal



Ft Myers - Dona Jean Van Gorden Royal, passed away in Fort Myers, FL, June 23rd, 2020. She was 90 years old and is survived by her sister, Alyce May Mathson, of Blair, Wisconsin; four children: Van Royal of Jacksonville, FL, Ann Lippold, Mark Royal and Keith Royal of Fort Myers. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.



She was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin. After graduation from Taylor High School, she went to trade school in Kansas City and was then employed by Delta Airlines in Atlanta. In 1953 she met and married Boyce M Royal, Jr. She and her husband "Red" Royal made Fort Myers their home in 1955. With their 4 small children, they owned and operated the Pine-Aire Lodge on Pineland, Florida which catered to sports fishermen and tourism and is now registered in the National Park Service list of Historic Places. She is a member of the Order of Eastern Star, retired from Creel Ford Tractor Co. and became a Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League in 1984. She enjoyed cooking for others and always had an open door for friends and family.



A funeral service will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Ft Myers, FL 33913 on Thursday, July 2nd at 1200pm. Burial will follow in the cemetery.



For information, please call 239-334-4880.









