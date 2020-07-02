Donald B. Greenbury



Fort Myers - Donald B. Greenbury, a resident of Fort Myers, Florida died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 92. Donald was the loving husband of Mariellen Greenbury, with whom he was married for 66 years prior to her death on October 23, 2019.



Born February 12, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan. Donald was the son of Lawrence B. Greenbury and Maude Greenbury (Taylor). Don graduated from Howe Military Academy in Indiana after which he served in the in the US Air Force (Army Air Corp). He later attended Michigan State University where he met the love of his life, Mariellen.



Don dedicated his career to the automotive industry where he was the Owner/CEO of Arrowsmith Tool & Die, in addition to other automotive supplier companies in the Detroit Area over the years. He served as President of the National Tooling and Machining Association in 1982. He retired at the age of 65.



Donald was revered by his organization through his leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, strong business and manufacturing acumen, and his dedication to employees, their families and the community. He developed vocational training for 1000's of young tool makers, established college scholarship programs, developed international exchange programs, and supported junior league sports organizations for children.



A wonderful father, Don, along with Mariellen, instilled in their children, Kay, Mark and Donna the values of integrity, work ethic, fairness, dignity, respect, kindness, generosity, forgiveness, tenacity and laughter. He taught them how to compete with honor, to overcome adversity graciously, and to realize their dreams through hard work, humility, and compassion. Donald and Mariellen were thrilled to show their kids the world and different cultures. Upon becoming empty nesters, he and his wife continued their love of travel to explore all seven continents.



Don loved to have fun, with a passion for golf, boating, and simply enjoying time with friends. He was grateful to have had the opportunity to play the world's best golf courses along with his family. He also relished his summers in Harbor Springs, Michigan where he could partake in his favorite hobbies, appreciate nature's beauty and enjoy wine while watching the sunset over Lake Michigan with his beautiful bride of many years.



Don became a dedicated man of faith, serving the churches he and his wife attended in Michigan and then becoming a pioneering member of New Hope Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers, Florida. He continued to believe in the importance of serving others until his dying day.



Donald Greenbury is survived by his children, Kay, Mark (Kathy), Donna (Daniel Pavelka), grandchildren, Dustin and Dallas (Matthew Sullivan), sisters, Patricia Young and Ruth Greenbury-Lynch, and his little dog, Foxy.



Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at McCabe Funeral Home in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Celebration of Life service will be held directly thereafter at the same location followed by a casual lunch where all are invited to attend. Family only graveside service and internment will be held the same day at Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan. A celebration of life dinner will be organized in Fort Myers, Florida at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America or The American Kidney Foundation.









