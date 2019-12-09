Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
Donald Barratt

Donald Barratt Obituary
Donald Barratt

Punta Gorda - Donald Christie Barratt, 82, of Punta Gorda, FL and formally of Cape Elizabeth, ME, passed away peacefully Saturday November 23rd, 2019 after a short and courageous battle with lung cancer.

Don was born in Bridgeport CT. He attended Solvay High School in Syracuse, NY and later received a B.S. degree from Michigan State University. His employment with General Electric took him to numerous cities across the country, eventually moving to Maine, where he owned and operated Rockwood Swendeman, manufacturing valves for the gas industry. In retirement, he enjoyed boating along the Maine coast, golfing and traveling around the world.

Predeceased by his loving wife, Donna, of 53 years, Don is survived by his son, David (Claudia) Barratt of Exton, PA; two daughters, Kim (Philip) Prescott of Parker, CO and Nancy (Matthew) Moriarty of Parker, CO; one sister, Betsy (Nevin) Lutz of Ormond Beach, FL; and 6 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peace River Wildlife Center, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. www.prwildlife.org

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to sign the memory book and extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
