Donald Crawford Sheldon, Jr.



Donald Crawford Sheldon, Jr. was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 5, 1942. Don was a CPA and served over 30 years as a time-shared chief Financial Officer for 75 closely held companies in Nashville, Tennessee. After retirement, Don and his wife Judy moved from Tennessee to Cape Coral, Florida, where they have had ten wonderful years filled with good friends, sunshine, sailing, and tennis.



Don was affectionately known as "Gilligan' by his many good and loyal friends at the Cape Coral Yacht Club marina and tennis center where he played tennis almost daily.



Don describes himself as a Porsche restorer and racer, a sailboat racer, a snow skier, a youth soccer coach, a Presbyterian Deacon, a Tennessee Entrepreneur Forum organizer, a high school and graduate school teacher and a father to six bright, fantastic children.



He is survived by his wife, Judy, his brother Bruce Sheldon, daughter Samantha Berryman, son Michael Sheldon and four stepdaughters, Lori Rashford and Kirsten Julsgard of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Paige Melville, Susan Sweeney, and 13 grandchildren.



His friends and family will gather for a celebration of life on Sunday, June 7 and a memorial service will be held Monday, June 8 in the memorial garden of Faith Presbyterian Church where Don was a member. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 4544 Coronado Parkway, Cape Coral, Florida.









