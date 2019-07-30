|
|
Donald E. Ward
Fort Myers - Donald E. Ward, 72, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side, on July 24, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. Don, a former Ohio resident, was a resident of Fort Myers, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Verna Jean (Angie) Ward (Seals); mother, Norma Jean Ward; children, Scott Ward (Pong), Jon Ward (Tina); siblings, Larry (Deanna) Ward, Jamie (Robert) Fisher, Jill (Dale) Frank; six grandchildren: Preston, Max, Joshua, Clayton, Emily, Jacob; and three great grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by daughter, Kelly Lancaster; father, Walter E. Ward; sister, Linda Coe; and mother & father in law, Ralph & Katherine Seals.
Don was born June 19, 1947 to Norma Jean Ward and Walter E. Ward in Barnesville, Ohio. After graduating high school and getting married, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and Accounting. He then went to work for Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc. for 25 years until he founded Special Claims Services Inc. in 1993. He remained president of Special Claims Services Inc., Mount Vernon, Ohio, until his passing. He was an avid Ohio State fan, golfer and card playing enthusiast.
Don will be sadly missed by many relatives, great friends, business associates and all who knew him. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, integrity and always positive outlook.
A celebration of Life service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Ohio Union, 1739 North High St., Columbus Ohio, 43210.
An additional memorial service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:15 pm at the Shell Point Village Church Chapel, Ft. Myers Florida.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at OSU. Checks can be made out to The OSUCCC - James and directed to The Precision Cancer Medicine Fund, #315680, and mailed to The James, 660 Ackerman Road, PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112 or online at www.give.osu.edu/cancerfreeworld
Published in The News-Press on July 30, 2019