Donald Howard DeVore



Donald Howard DeVore passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on June 20, 2020. Don was born in Stroudsburg PA on March 23, 1936 to Howard and Lillian DeVore. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Philip DeVore. Don is survived by two sons, Matthew DeVore and Andrew DeVore, sisters Carol Donaldson, Judith Rainone (Lewis) and brothers Douglas DeVore (Penny) and Gary DeVore (Cecilia) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Don grew up in Stroudsburg. When his family moved to Ft. Myers, he began school in the 4th grade at Edgewood Elementary and ended his senior year in 1954 at Ft. Myers Junior-Senior High School where he excelled in football, track and band. He was co-Editor-in-Chief for the Tidal Wave Newspaper and graduated most athletic of his senior class. Don's first job was as a sports reporter for the Ft. Myers News Press and he was in the National Guard 8 years. His outstanding journalism skills landed him many top-notch jobs with major companies and newspapers along the southern East Coast. Don earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of North Carolina. Don's love of running followed him throughout his entire life, giving him many opportunities to compete in long distance marathons, locally and abroad. He enjoyed the mountains, hills and beaches of the southeast, and often visited them with his wonderful rescue dog, Juneau. Don was married to Carol Carson DeVore, Dubose DeVore, and spent 18 years in his later life with his significant other, Marci Whittaker.



For the past 3 1/2 years, Don resided in the Tampa area enjoying the Florida sunshine. He will be missed by all.









