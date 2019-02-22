|
Donald J. Chobanian
Naples - Chobanian, Donald J. passed away at his home on February 15th at the age of 90. Don, a native of Lyndhurst, New Jersey had lived in Key Largo and Miami prior to moving to Naples. Don served in the Merchant Marines for Moore McCormack Lines and in the U. S. Navy as a Lieutenant Junior Grade aboard the USS Rich. He was a retired executive of the Xerox Corporation. Predeceased by his loving wife Shirley, his sister, Lorraine Pflug, brothers George and Tom and twin grandsons Andrew and Michael. Survived by daughters Cindy Lovelace and her husband Jon, Carol Powell and her husband Gerhard, Ruth Kim and her husband Nolan, Janet Buigas and her husband OJ. Loving grandfather of Amanda Bokan and her husband Andrew, Christopher Powell, Alex Buigas and his wife Joy, Kara Powell, Ryan Egan, Kaitlyn Macy and her husband Sean, Kirstin Powell, Henry, Joseph and Matthew Lovelace, Caroline Buigas and David Kim. Great Grandfather of William, Emily and James Bokan, and Forest Buigas. Visitation will be on Monday, February 25 at the Naples Funeral Home, 3107 Davis Boulevard Naples from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 475 9th Avenue South, Naples followed by a Military Funeral Honors Ceremony.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019