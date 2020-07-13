Donald Schulte



Bokeelia - Donald Schulte 87 of Bokeelia, Florida passed away July 7, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 15th, 1932, son of late Frank and Elenore (Arado) Schulte.



He lost his mom when he was a little boy during the depression, life was difficult for him but in High School he became a stand out football player. Once after a severe football injury, he was kidnapped from the hospital so he could work at the family owned business. After High School graduation he joined the army and served with the 37th airborne combat engineer group and again played football with the army pioneer team in Europe and North Africa from January, 1952 to December, 1953 active and reserve till 1961. After serving he returned to his home town of Chicago and joined the Chicago police department in 1955 and retired after 33 years.



Don married Edith Feierabend in 1956 and had two children, Peggy Jo and William, with whom he spent all his free time with playing at the park or in the woods. Once retired he moved to Bokeelia, Florida and started a palm tree nursery which he worked mostly by himself till the age of 85. Once his children were able to they also moved to Bokeelia, Florida to be close to their father who they loved dearly. Don lived life to the fullest. Don lived most of his time in Bokeelia at Blue Crab Key where he bought and sold many units there and has been called the mayor of Blue Crab Key where he rode his bike and swam at the pools daily until a short time before his illness.



He is survived by his long-time companion Renee Swanson, his sister Sandra (Ron) Czurylo, children Peggy Jo Schulte CPD (Thomas Hanley) CPD, William (Deborah) Schulte, Grandchildren Brandi and Michael Schulte. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Donald is preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Lena Schulte and brother, Richard (Audrey) Schulte.



Donald will be interned at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. A celebration of life will be held in early 2021 when most of Don's friends return for the winter months. Donations to Hope Hospice in lieu of flowers.









