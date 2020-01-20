|
Donald Vandermillen
Bonita Springs - Donald Robert Vandermillen was born in Charles City Iowa on April 23, 1940 to Mary Veronica and Henry Joseph Vandermillen. He also lived in Cascade, Iowa and Dubuque, Iowa.
He graduated from Loras Academy in 1958 and attended Loras College in Dubuque. He married Suzanne Juergens on May 9, 1964. He was employed by John Deere in Dubuque for 30 years. He served in the National Guard from 1962 - 1970. He moved to Bonita Springs, Florida in 1989. He worked at Wildcat Run Golf & Country Club in Estero and Hunter's Ridge Golf & Country Club in Bonita Springs. His love for the game of golf (he attended the Masters more than a dozen times!) was only surpassed by his love of family. Don was a Chicago Bears fan all his life -through the good and the bad seasons! He developed so many lifelong friendships over the years.
Survived by his wife Suzanne, daughters Laura (Brian) Keller, Annie (Eric) Albrecht, sons Luke (Dawn) Vandermillen and Donald (Caulette) Vandermillen. Ten grandchildren Alexandria French, Maggie and Jack Vandermillen, Luke Jr, Andrew and Elise Vandermillen, Emma and Claire Albrecht, Max and Veronica Johnston. Three great grandchildren Henry, Cooper and Braelyn.
Also surviving brothers brother Jim and Joseph (Sandy) Vandermillen. Brothers-in-law Stephen (Suzanne) Juergens and Thomas (Carla) Juergens.
A Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, January 21, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm in Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home located at 28300 S. Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 22, at 10:00am in the Church of the Resurrection of our Lord located at 8121 Cypress Lake Dr, in Fort Myers.
Interment to be held privately.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020