Donald Wayne Hughes Sr.
Cape Coral -
Donald Wayne Hughes Sr. of Cape Coral passed away at the age of 73 on Monday March 9th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother David Hughes and their mother Evelyn Summerall. Donald is survived by his widow Coral Hughes, his two children Ibeth Hughes and Donald Hughes Jr. His other surviving family members include his six grandchildren, Andrea & Isaac Torres, Caleb, Braedon, Gabriel, and Gracie Hughes as well as his daughter in-law Jennifer Hughes. Donald was born in Illinois and grew up in Florida where he graduated from St. Petersburg High School. He was drafted into the US Army where he served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded several medals of commendation. He later retired after 20 years of service with the Army Corps of Engineers. He went on to graduate from the University of New York-Albany with a Bachelor's degree in Nuclear Engineering. Donald was active in his community serving as a volunteer EMT, Boy Scout leader, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and attended St. Michael Lutheran Church. Words do not express how much he will be missed by friends and family. From his lovable smile to his sense of adventure, he will be missed.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020