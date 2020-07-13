Donald William Johnson
Roxbury Twp., NJ - Mr. Donald William Johnson, 89, died on July 12, 2020 at home in Succasunna. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, and at age 9 his mother remarried and moved to Panama. He was the son of the late Helen Marie Willis Fogle and John Charles Johnson. His stepfather was employed by the U S Army as an Ordinance Machinist. After graduating High School, he became an electrical apprentice for the Panama Canal Co. and worked on the Gatun Locks. In 1956, he, his wife and 2 children left Panama and moved to New Jersey where he became a member of the Local #52, IBEW and worked construction while attending Newark College of Engineering at night. In 1980 he accepted a position with the electrical department of Anheuser-Busch in Newark and worked there until his retirement in 1996 when he and his wife moved to Cape Coral, FL. He was an avid fisherman and boater. In 2004 he and his wife moved to Ft. Myers, FL and returned to N J in 2018.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara (Gillick) Johnson last year. He is survived by his sons; William L (and Vicki) Johnson of Vernon Hill, VA, and David M (and Anne) Johnson of Montville, NJ, and daughter Donna (and Lawrence) Johnson Ashley of Succasunna. He also leaves his 2 grandsons; Michael and Patrick Johnson. He was predeceased by his brothers; John and Robert Johnson, and sister Helen Fogle Shafer.
Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com
). A graveside service at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester will be held at a later date.