Fort Myers - Donna Candreva Garvey of Fort Myers passed away February 21, 2019. She was born September 21, 1947, the first child of Joan and Genaro. Donna is survived by siblings Deborah, Cynthia, Gene, Honour, Elizabeth, Robyn and Jeremiah. And all of the nieces and nephews that touched her heart along the way like Greta & Hunter; Kristen Laura, Debra, Sydney & Anthony; Alexander & Ryan and all the other nieces and nephews and cousins she played with growing up.

Donna met and married Kevin Garvey, her true soul mate. They traveled the world together making amazing memories until Kevin's premature death.

Although Donna was shy, she was smart, kind, caring and loved to laugh out loud. Donna often spoke of her fondest childhood memories, making chocolate chip cookies with her mother Joan, outings to Jones Beach with her Grampa Dutchy, watching Nana Candreva make her famous crumb cake, and making Christmas cookies with her Aunt Jean.

Donna's near four decades career dedication with American Airlines started as a Statistics Analyst and excelled to Ticket Agent. Her friends Evelyn (who worked with Donna) and Henry and their two girls, Karina & Kiara were also a big part of her life. She watched the girls from babysitting to graduating to new adventures in their lives.

After Kevin's passing, Donna moved to Ft. Myers, FL to be closer to our sister Cynthia. They were inseparable and shared a bond unlike any other, working and traveling together.

Over the last decade, Donna created a new life donating her time to charities she held dear to her heart, such as "bedz for kidz," tirelessly working behind the scenes beside her sister and brother-in-law, John Shafer. Together as a team, she helped make a difference to many young lives. Donna also totally immersed herself within the Realtor community, getting involved in all the details needed to get the job done, where she was the unnoticed heroine. If she wasn't walking the beach with her sister Cynthia, she was driving around town with her convertible top down.

Donna is truly missed, but we carry her in our hearts because she was loved for being such an amazing person. Services will be in N.Y. at a later date. For those who would like to donate to "bedz for kidz" in Donna's name / memory please visit: https://www.voicesforkids.org/about-us/programs
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 26, 2019
