Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Donna L. Ellett


1935 - 2020
Donna L. Ellett Obituary
Donna L. Ellett

Donna L. Ellett passed away Mar. 6th, 2020 from a brief but brutal battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born Nov. 15, 1935 to parents Clyde and Lola (Jamison) Fink. She grew up in Dearborn MI and moved to Fort Myers in 1954. She was preceded in death by daughter Jeri Ellett.

She is survived by her life partner, Larry Phagan; children, Lori (Gary) Roth, Mark (Sandra) Ellett; grandchildren, Justin Arpasi and Taylor Ellett.

Donna had many friends from her days with Maas Brothers (now Macy's). She especially enjoyed her time as the Bridal Consultant. A gifted seamstress and talented crafter, she was always creating something new.

After retirement, she and Larry spent their summers in Bryson City N.C. where Donna started a new hobby of making bead jewelry. She had many friends at "Water Aerobics" in both NC and FL and loved volunteering at the Edison Home and FL Rep Theater. She was a very active 84 yr. old until cancer took her from us too soon.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:00 AM until the service time at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
