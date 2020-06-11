Donna Mae Davis



Ortona - Donna Mae Davis, 74, of Ortona, Florida passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.



She is survived by her daughters Misty (Ross) Lebo, and Windy Matheny; and her grandchildren Tyler Kinchen, Phillip Styles, Reva Kinchen, Kayla Styles, and Sierra Lebo.



Donna was an exceptional cake decorator. She worked at Mason's Bakery in downtown Ft. Myers and won many awards for cakes. She was a loving mother and grandmother and loved everyone with all of her heart. She also loved her cats, and Patches and Pippy will miss her.



She has requested only a private family celebration of her life.









