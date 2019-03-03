|
Doris (Doie) Lou Kirkwood passed away on February 28th, 2019 at Gulf Coast Village in Cape Coral, at the beautiful age of 93. "Doie" has joined her husband Ralph and parents May and Orian in heaven. Born in Pittsburgh, PA where she attended South Hills High School before becoming a buyer for Horne's Department Stores in Pittsburgh, where she met her husband Ralph. They married on June 18,1952. Together they lived in Pittsburgh where Ralph worked as the third generation Kirkwood in Kirkwood Electric before following her parents May and Orian Spear to Cape Coral, FL in 1960. Doie's passions were baking, children and Christmas. Her home was babysitting central for all the neighborhood kids and eventually their kids. Her baking was acclaimed by all, but Christmas is when she shinned. Doie's Christmas tradition of baking hundreds of cookies in dozens of different types became legendary. In fact, her platters of assorted cookies sold annually at the Cape Coral Rotary Christmas Auction for over one hundred dollars each. Doie was proud of all the kids she helped raise and guide over the years. They all stay in touch to this day. Most of all she was most proud of her family, and she was especially proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her son Wayne (Mary), daughters Debbie (Jim) Litterello, Ronda (Jeff) Thomas, grandchildren Jamie DiCarlo (Doug), Ashlie Tillman (Rhett), Jennifer Lawrence (Patrick), Melissa and great grandchildren Austin, Abigail, Madison, Jaelyn, Graeson, Garrett, Amelia and Alice. She is also survived by her niece Karen Flukey. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, parents Orian and May Spear, her brother Ralph and her sister Alma. The family is grateful to everyone who helped with mum's care especially the staff at Gulf Coast Village, Palm View in Cape Coral and for the folks at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral who helped at the end of her journey, God Bless you all. We are also grateful to everyone who took time to stop and visit with her. It meant the world to us. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice. Please visit www.fullermetz.com to view Doie's memorial Tribute and leave a condolence.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 3, 2019