Doris E. Brennan
Estero - Doris Elizabeth Brennan (nee Hill), 90, of Estero, Florida, died peacefully in her sleep on February 12, 2020, at 6:03 p.m., at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida. She was born on May 9, 1929, in Leominster, MA, to Wyman C. and Laura L. Hill (nee Cook). In addition to her parents, sister Janice, and brother-in-laws' Leon Boucher (Patricia) and Robert Brennan (Christine), she is predeceased by the love of her life, Norman Paul Brennan, Jr. Doris and Norm were married on February 23, 1953, and were blessed with five children: Diane Laura (Frances "Skip" Brown), Kevin Paul, Mark David (Laura), Craig Dennis (Erick), and Scott Michael (Lydia).
She is survived by her children, their spouses, and granddaughter Heather (Sol Salinas); grandsons: Clint (Erin), Matthew (Rosie), Trevor (Valeria), Ryan (Katie), Kyle, CJ, Scott (Hannah), Sean, Connor, and Christopher. She was also a great grandmother to Aidan, Morgan, Reagan, Logan, Dylan, and Lincoln.
Doris is also survived by her loving sister-in-laws', Patricia (Wayne Schofield) and Christine Brennan, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Doris and Norman raised their family in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Later, they moved to Ingleside, Illinois and Dayton, Ohio before settling into their beloved home in the Copperleaf community of Estero, Florida.
She was blessed with an amazing circle of friends gathered over a lifetime of traveling, University of Michigan football games, and any social event serving red wine. She loved to visit her children and grandchildren scattered across the country, read, bowl, attend movies and theater, play bocce, shop, golf and play cards with her fun loving friends. She was very active with Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Bonita Springs and volunteered at the Pennywise Thrift Shop. Lovingly known as our Nana or "Big Red," her kindness, grace, beauty, joyful laugh, and fun personality will be surly missed, but her giving and positive spirit will remain in our hearts forever.
Arrangements for a celebration of life ceremony will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to perform random acts of kindness and/or send donations to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020