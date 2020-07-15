Doris Ogletree

Doris OgletreeNorth Fort Myers - Doris D. Ogletree, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hope Hospice.Doris was born April 24, 1926 in Rochester, New York to William and Sarah (Harry) Dearling. She grew up in Rochester and graduated from Jefferson High School and from Brockport State College. She worked summers at Eastman Kodak Company, and was an elementary school teacher (primarily first grade at Paddy Hill Elementary School in Greece, New York) for over 30 years. Shortly after retiring in 1981, she moved to Florida by way of boat, traveling the Intercoastal Waterway from Rochester to North Fort Myers.Dory has seen the world. Her vacation adventures included Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, Italy, and England, … only to name a few. She spoke often of her very memorable trip to Alaska with her sister Hazel.Doris was a very active member of the Cape Coral Women of the Moose #815. She also volunteered many years at the Medical Office Building front desk of Cape Coral Hospital.Survivors include one stepson- John Ogletree of Rochester NY; four grandchildren- Bree Ogletree (Jon Bahamonde) of Winter Garden FL, Dan (Carly) Ogletree of Doyles Town PA, Melissa Ogletree of Rochester NY, and Shane Ogletree of Doyles Town PA. Also six great-grandchildren- Juliana Bahamonde and Aria Bahamonde of Winter Garden FL; Blake Ogletree, Lilly Ogletree, and Jason Ogletree all from Doyles Town PA; and Blaine Ogletree of Rochester NY; Niece Carol Bianccie and nephews Frederick Giancursio and Robert Giancursio all from Rochester NY.Doris is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Hazel Giancursio, her brother Fred Dearling, and her husbands Donald Reed and Jack Ogletree.A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Cape Coral Moose Lodge on Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Doris's name to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33909.