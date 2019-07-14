Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Light Catholic Church
Doris Rosalyn Flaitz


1925 - 2019
Doris Rosalyn Flaitz Obituary
Doris Rosalyn Flaitz

Fort Myers - May 25,1925-June 4, 2019

Doris was a longtime resident of Ft. Myers where she opened The Flower Mart in 1967. She is survived by daughters Barbara (Fred) Underwood and Donna (Joe) Grohal, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many good friends.

She attended Central United Methodist, Covenant Presbyterian and then catholic services at Estero Life Care Center. She enjoyed Mahjong at Sabal Springs, Samba at Grand Villa and Rumikub at Life Care of Estero.

Memorial service at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The News-Press on July 14, 2019
