Doris Rosalyn Flaitz
Fort Myers - May 25,1925-June 4, 2019
Doris was a longtime resident of Ft. Myers where she opened The Flower Mart in 1967. She is survived by daughters Barbara (Fred) Underwood and Donna (Joe) Grohal, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many good friends.
She attended Central United Methodist, Covenant Presbyterian and then catholic services at Estero Life Care Center. She enjoyed Mahjong at Sabal Springs, Samba at Grand Villa and Rumikub at Life Care of Estero.
Memorial service at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The News-Press on July 14, 2019