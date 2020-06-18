Dorothy Eileen Munn
Cape Coral - Dorothy "Eileen" Munn, 91, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at PalmView at Gulf Coast Village in Cape Coral where she has lived since 2014. She was born in Washington, PA on November 17, 1928, a daughter of the late Dorothy and Harold Mounts, Sr. In May of 1947, she married James Smith Munn, who died in August of 2002. In 1973, she, James, and daughter Cynthia moved to Fort Myers. She was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers. Eileen went back to school after her children were grown, and earned her Bachelors in Health Services from Florida Atlantic University. Eileen worked for the State of Florida Health & Rehabilitative Services for 15 years and retired in 1988 as a Social Worker. Eileen loved sewing, flower gardening, shopping with her daughters and spending time with her grandkids. Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Earl) Jordan of Cape Coral; Melody Heifner of Cape Coral; Cynthia (Fred) Rabe of Saint Cloud; brother Harold N. Mounts, Jr of Crawfordville; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers with Senior Pastor Eddie Spencer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society. Internment will follow at a later date in Washington Cemetery, Washington PA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fuller Metz Funeral Home, Cape Coral.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.