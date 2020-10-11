1/1
Dorothy Fisher Gershater
Dorothy Fisher Gershater

Fort Myers Beach - Dorothy Fisher Gershater, age 92, passed from natural causes on September 30, 2020, at Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility in Merritt Island, Florida. Previously, she lived for many years on Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Born June 6, 1928 at Fort MacArthur, California, to parents Col. George J. B. Fisher and Beulah McQuilkin, "Dot" earned a BS from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. Married for 23 years to Army Col. (Ret) Ephraim Gershater, she was predeceased by her husband and daughter Dorothy Anne Gershater.

Dorothy is survived by son James Burns Fisher Gershater, his wife Sandy, of Cocoa, Florida and grandson Ethan Ryan Gershater of Arlington, Virginia, plus loving nephews George Turon, Charles Turon, David Hulsey and nieces Mary Llewellyn, Elizabeth Kinne and Marge Lennon, as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Even in her 90s, she was blessed with a good humor, keen intellect and a desire to remain current on world affairs. She maintained an optimistic outlook and truly enjoyed meeting new people. She will forever be treasured by her family and friends with warm and loving memories.

Funeral services are being provided by Island Cremations and Funeral Services of Merritt Island, FL.




Published in The News-Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The News-Press

