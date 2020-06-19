Dorothy's husband Dexter Baker recruited my husband Harry from Harvard Business School back in 1972. I first met Dorothy through Air Products events, then through her service on the board of Ballet Guild of the Lehigh Valley, where she she generously participated. Years later, we found ourselves on the same business trip to Bangkok, where her sister was living at the time. What fun I had with those two! I didn't see Dottie often in Naples, but we continued to exchange Christmas notes. She will certainly be missed. May her Memory be Eternal.

Carol Dimopoulos

Friend