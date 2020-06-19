Dorothy Hess Baker
Bonita Springs - Community Philanthropist, Vocalist
Dorothy Hess Baker, 92, passed to her eternal life on June 14, 2020 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Dorothy was born in Hellertown, Pennsylvania to Howard S. Hess and Elizabeth Leith Hess in 1927. She graduated from Syracuse University School of Music in 1949 with a degree in Vocal Music. She was a soloist with the Hendricks Chapel Choir at Syracuse and a member of the ZTA sorority.
With her passion for adventure, in 1957 she and her young family embarked on the Queen Mary 1 to England to support her husband, Dexter F. Baker, who was establishing the International Division of Air Products and Chemicals. While residing in Wimbledon, she engaged in the arts and cultural life of London and took many family trips to Europe. In 1967 they returned to the United States to reside in Allentown, PA. She became a resident of Florida in 2010.
Dorothy was an active Mother, volunteer, singer and community philanthropist. She sang in various choral groups, the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, and the church choir. She was a Girl Scout leader, a passionate community volunteer, a faithful Christian and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs. She enjoyed tennis, bridge, bowling and golf, with a real talent for straight putts on the greens. Her favorite part of a meal was dessert, and most often it was chocolate.
Traveling afar was a deep passion. She loved The National Geographic and subscribed to many travel magazines. She traveled throughout the United States, explored all seven continents, and visited most Wonders of the World.
Music, arts, youth and education were always a part of her life. She instilled those values into the Dexter F. and Dorothy H. Baker Foundation establishing The Dorothy Hess Baker Hall at Muhlenberg, Baker Hall at Lehigh University, the Community Music School's Dorothy H. Baker Recital Hall, and The Arts and Youth Development wing at the Boys and Girls Club of Collier County, Florida. Among her program highlights were sponsoring Yo-Yo Ma's concerts in the Lehigh Valley, annual student music recitals, being onstage with Gregory Hines, and watching children participate in the DaVinci Discovery Center's mechanical exhibit. She faithfully supported New Horizons of Southwest Florida's Super kids Club and Café of Life.
She served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Collier County, Community Music School of Lehigh Valley and was one of the first female Trustees of Muhlenberg College. In 2001, Dorothy and Dexter were awarded the PA Governors Patron Award in the Arts. Her personal honors include an honorary Doctorate in Arts and Sciences from Muhlenberg College, Trustee Emeritus of Muhlenberg College and Emeritus Board member of many local and national nonprofits. The Dexter F. and Dorothy H. Baker Foundation will continue to carry forth her passions for youth education, music and the arts, entrepreneurship, and community social services.
She will be missed but her life song will carry on, as reflected in one of her favorite poems. "Each Life Is a Song".
She is survived by her sister, four daughters, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life services will be held in Pennsylvania and Florida at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Music School of Lehigh Valley, PA (www.cmlv.org, 610-435-7725) or, The Academy of Music at First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, Florida. (239-992-3410).
Condolences to the family may be emailed to DorothyHBakerFamily@gmail.com or sent to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home 1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18102. www.BKRFH.com.
Local arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.