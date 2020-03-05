Resources
Dorothy Nicoll Troy

Dorothy Nicoll Troy Obituary
Dorothy Nicoll Troy, 82, passed away on February 7, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. She was born October 2, 1937 in Lake Forest, Illinois, to parents Alfred Nicoll and Christina Findlay. Dorothy had a sister named Elizabeth ("Aunt E"), who passed away in 1981.

Dorothy married James Troy, the love of her life, in 1961. She and Jim raised their 4 girls in her childhood home in Lake Forest, IL. Dorothy was a secretary at Deerpath Intermediate School. After she retired, they moved to Fort Myers, FL. Dorothy and Jim were married for 42 years, until he passed away in 2003.

Dorothy is survived by her 4 daughters, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
