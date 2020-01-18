|
|
Dorothy "Dotty" Stichter Orlopp
Cape Coral - Dorothy "Dotty" Stichter Orlopp of Cape Coral, FL, passed away peacefully on 12/08/19 at Hospice House — Cape Coral.
She was born to the late Carroll and Dorothy Brown on July 25, 1928, in Mt. Vernon, NY, and graduated from White Plains High School in 1946. She attended Illinois Wesleyan Univ. for two years where she became a proud member of Sigma Kappa Sorority and met and married Paul Stichter. She then put her education on hold to raise her three sons. In 1967, she graduated from Florida Atlantic Univ. and, living in Hollywood, FL, became an elementary school teacher, where she believed she could and did make a difference in her students' formative years.
Dotty married the late Robert "Bob" Orlopp in 1976, and they relocated to Cape Coral in 1990. She is survived by sons Mark (Debbie), Blake '(Lisa), and Paul, Jr. (Nerissa), step-children Paul Orlopp (Jill), Nancy Mohr, and Jim Orlopp. Among her grandchildren are Michelle Stichter (Michael Peterman), Devon Stichter (Lauren), Deanna Stichter Ritchie (Bryant), Brian Stichter (Sarah), and Kevin Stichter. Every mother is special, but Dotty took her role to another level, completely committed to her family. While no single word can describe her, she was mostly kind, caring, and compassionate with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved people, and as a result, people loved her. She was a true grande dame of grace and dignity. She loved to entertain, and she thoroughly enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11:00 am, at Christ Lutheran Church (2507 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral, FL), with a lunch to follow. National Cremation and Burial Society has been entrusted with arrangements. Please go to www.NationalCremation.com to post remembrances. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made either to Christ Lutheran Church or Hope Healthcare.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020