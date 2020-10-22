Douglas Clay Edmonds
Cape Coral - EDMONDS, Douglas Clay passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, son and their pet Chanel on Monday October 19, 2020. Douglas was born July 11, 1947 in Richlands, VA and later his family moved to Flint, Michigan. He graduated from Bentley Schools and went to Ferris State College in Big Rapids, MI. He then enlisted into the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. After the war he worked for General Motors for 10 years and later decided to go out on his own to open one of the first instant oil lube businesses called Grease Lightning and was very successful. After he sold the business, he traveled the world and was tired of retirement at a young age, later bought a home on Silver Lake in Fenton and loved living on the lake and enjoying his boat. Doug continued to be a business owner for over 40 years. He moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1989 and bought a home there and ventured into opening B.T. Bones Steakhouse, later marrying the love of his life, Toula and continued with many business ventures, McGregor Auto Sales, Happy Buddah Lounge Happy Hour 1, Happy Dragon Lounge Happy Hour 2, Tidalwave Boat Lifts where he manufactured boat lifts and designed docks and installation. Rolling Thunder Interstate Trucking and Doug's Flint Coney Island Hot Dog Stand, which he loved and always talked about his Michigan Wolverines - M Go Blue. He loved to put a smile on all his customers faces, no matter what he was doing and in his spare time loved all the classic cars he had collected over the years and going to car shows and getting as many trophies as he could and 1st place was his only option. Everyone would remember him by saying welcome to Sunny Southwest Florida where you only need a t-shirt and a pair of shorts and M Go Blue. He was preceded in death by his parents - Theodore and Zola Edmonds. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Toula (Kondyles) of Cape Coral, FL, son - Tony (Deborah) Edmonds of Waterford, MI, stepdaughter - Dr. Nikoleta Alexander of Magnolia Springs, AL and stepson - David Alexander of Chicago, IL and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation 5pm - 8pm Sunday 10/25 with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 7pm at Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road in Flint, MI. Funeral Service Monday 10/26 Noon at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Greek, 2245 E. Baldwin Road in Grand Blanc, MI. Burial Tuesday 10/27 10am at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Donations in Douglas's memory may be made to either Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 2245 E. Baldwin Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 8210 Cypress Lake Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33919. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com