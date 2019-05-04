Resources
1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas H. Morrison

- - Sept. 20, 1951- April 22, 2019. We lay to rest a great man. He's a brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather. He was a blessing to everyone who knew him. He's survived by 3 brothers, 5 sisters, 5 daughters, countless grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Doug will be missed deeply and remain in our hearts and minds for all eternity. You followed Jesus on this earth, but now it's time you walk with him in heaven. We love you Daddy.
Published in The News-Press on May 4, 2019
