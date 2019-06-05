|
Doyle Alfred Tillis
Fort Myers - Doyle Alfred Tillis, a resident of Fort Myers, FL since 1999, formerly of Fort Meade, FL and Mooresville, NC, passed away may 27, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL after a long brave battle with afib.
He was born in Fort Meade FL Dec 15, 1928 to Angus and Eva Tillis, now deceased. He was predeceased in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Doyle was a people person, he loved everyone and enjoyed telling his old stories which fascinated everyone who listened.
After both their spouses passed away, he met Betty, his wife. They were devoted to each other and had so much in common. They were both very inquisitive and traveled through almost every state in the us, thus making for some interesting adventures.
Doyle and Betty hosted his Fort Meade class reunion for 20 years, always the 1st Sat. In October. He enjoyed every minute and looked forward to the next one every year.
He was proud of his profession as a fast food construction supervisor. He loved to tell how many buildings he had built and how fast he had built them.
He will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten.
He is survived by 3 children, Marsha (Rick) Robertson ,Karon (Jenny) Tillis Beverly (Dennis) Caldwell and sister, Jean Durrance, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 greatgreat grandchild.
Doyle was preceeded in death by his wife, Fannetta in 1994, as well as his only son, Doyle Alfred, Jr.
At Doyles request, there will be no services.
He wanted to be remembered as happy and vibrant.
No sad songs for him.
Published in The News-Press on June 5, 2019