Services
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services - Lehigh Acres
2701 Lee Blvd.
Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
239-368-7080
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Doyle Zaring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doyle Duane Zaring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doyle Duane Zaring Obituary
Doyle Duane Zaring

Lehigh Acres - Doyle Duane (Zeke) Zaring was born May 13, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Doyle and Gladys Zaring. He passed away April 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Julia Zaring, sister Elaine Palmer, Step sons and daughter in laws, Jeff and Judy Halsey, Tom and Nettie Halsey, Granddaughters Hayley and Heather Halsey, Daughter and Son in law Tracie (Zaring) Hoss, Steve Hoss, Step Grandsons Nigel Hoss, Jared Hoss, Colin Hoss and families, Step Son and Daughter in law David and Sue Zaring and family. Zeke went to Broad Ripple High School where he participated in many sports and excelled at basketball where he played against the "Legend" Oscar Robertson. He attended IU and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity house. Zeke served in the Army reserves for a couple of years and decided to get in to Automotive Sales at Palmer Dodge Jeep for a few years, then moved to H.P. Chemicals where he worked for years until he retired. Zeke met and married the love of his life Julia and they enjoyed golfing, socializing with their many friends, traveling around the U.S. in an RV where they fell in love with Montana. Zeke had a green thumb, loved to be gardening and taking care of his beloved orchids. Zeke had man friends that loved his witty personality and will always be known for his very KIND heart. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at a later date in Montana. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to a .
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -