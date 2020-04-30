|
Doyle Duane Zaring
Lehigh Acres - Doyle Duane (Zeke) Zaring was born May 13, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Doyle and Gladys Zaring. He passed away April 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Julia Zaring, sister Elaine Palmer, Step sons and daughter in laws, Jeff and Judy Halsey, Tom and Nettie Halsey, Granddaughters Hayley and Heather Halsey, Daughter and Son in law Tracie (Zaring) Hoss, Steve Hoss, Step Grandsons Nigel Hoss, Jared Hoss, Colin Hoss and families, Step Son and Daughter in law David and Sue Zaring and family. Zeke went to Broad Ripple High School where he participated in many sports and excelled at basketball where he played against the "Legend" Oscar Robertson. He attended IU and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity house. Zeke served in the Army reserves for a couple of years and decided to get in to Automotive Sales at Palmer Dodge Jeep for a few years, then moved to H.P. Chemicals where he worked for years until he retired. Zeke met and married the love of his life Julia and they enjoyed golfing, socializing with their many friends, traveling around the U.S. in an RV where they fell in love with Montana. Zeke had a green thumb, loved to be gardening and taking care of his beloved orchids. Zeke had man friends that loved his witty personality and will always be known for his very KIND heart. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at a later date in Montana. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to a .
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020