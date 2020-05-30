Dunrith "Bud" Waund
Age 86 of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Prior Lake, MN, passed away Mon., May 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan: father, Dunrith "Dunny" and mother, Orleen; Bud is survived by children, Debbie (Steve) Linnes, Denise (Gary) Gibson, and Dane (Cindy) Waund; grandchildren, Dana Linnes, Derek Linnes, Drew Linnes, Darby Waund, Kelly (Kevin) Friedrich, Ryan Gibson, Ross Gibson, Danielle Gibson, and great-grandchildren, Connor, Logan, and Tyler Friedrich. Outdoor funeral 11AM Sat. June 6, 2020 with seating beginning at 10:45AM at 5035 Beach Street NE, Prior Lake, MN. Burial Spring Lake Cemetery. Masks required and provided for guests.
Published in The News-Press from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.