Dunrith "Bud" Waund
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dunrith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dunrith "Bud" Waund

Age 86 of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Prior Lake, MN, passed away Mon., May 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan: father, Dunrith "Dunny" and mother, Orleen; Bud is survived by children, Debbie (Steve) Linnes, Denise (Gary) Gibson, and Dane (Cindy) Waund; grandchildren, Dana Linnes, Derek Linnes, Drew Linnes, Darby Waund, Kelly (Kevin) Friedrich, Ryan Gibson, Ross Gibson, Danielle Gibson, and great-grandchildren, Connor, Logan, and Tyler Friedrich. Outdoor funeral 11AM Sat. June 6, 2020 with seating beginning at 10:45AM at 5035 Beach Street NE, Prior Lake, MN. Burial Spring Lake Cemetery. Masks required and provided for guests.

BallardSunderFuneral.com

952.447.2633




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes
4565 Pleasant St Se
Prior Lake, MN 55372
(952) 447-2633
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved