|
|
Dwane Lee Spohn
Fort Myers - Dwane Lee Spohn (88) entered into the glorious presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ on April 6, 2020. Dwane was born in Fredonia, Kansas on July 18, 1931 to the late William Lee Spohn and Lois Emma Fink Spohn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice, as well as his two brothers, Andrew and Marvin Spohn.
Dwane graduated from Fredonia High School in 1949. In 1954, he graduated from Washburn University with a degree in accounting, where he was active in Alpha Delta Fraternity and ROTC. Dwane is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1969. His business career was spent with Continental Insurance Companies of New York working in Topeka, Chicago, and New Jersey.
Dwane was a loving and devoted husband to his late wife Janice for 56 years prior to her death in 2011. He was an outstanding parent, grandparent and great-grandpa. His family feels blessed to have had his faithful guidance and love throughout their lives. He was also extremely close to both of his daughters-in-law, his son-in-law and grandchildren. Dwane was an avid sports fan, a compassionate parent and grandfather, and served as an exemplary role model - he shared his love of boating, bridge, endless games in the swimming pool, basketball, football, and chocolate.
His church family and circle of friends were an extremely important part of Dwane's life. For the past 25 years he was a member of Sanibel Community Church where he held numerous leadership positions including Treasurer, Council Member and Leader of the Caring Ministry. Dwane was an extraordinarily kind person who truly lived his faith. He saw the good in every person and everything.
Dwane is survived by his three loving children, Gregory Spohn (NorRae) of Boise, ID, Jeffrey Spohn (Rhoda) of Oakton, VA and Pamela Murphy (Kevin) of Orchard Park, NY; seven grandchildren, Michael, David, Brian, Meredith (Andy), Michelle, Daniel and Christopher; one great grandson, Jonathan; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.?
A memorial service will be planned in the future at Sanibel Community Church. All will be welcome.
The entire family would like to thank the hospital staffs at Lee Memorial Hospital and Shell Point for their care for Dwane. We would also like to thank the many who have prayed for our family. We appreciate your love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dwane's name to Sanibel Community Church, 1740 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL. 33957.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907, 239-936-0555. Online condolences may be made at www.fortmyersmemorial.com.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020