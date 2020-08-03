Earl A. Cody



Earl A. Cody was born in Savannah, Georgia on September 18th, 1931 to Earl and Dorothy Cody.



Always leading with a laugh, Earl took to entertaining crowds on cruise ships and nightclubs with his beautiful singing voice. Later he was a deacon at the Ojus First Baptist Church and went on to share his talent as a favored vocalist with his velvet tenor voice.



He possessed a multitude of talents as well as a love for sports and a spry sense of humor. He always said the way to a long and happy marriage is two words, "Yes, dear!"



He attained his State A Certified Contractors license and built many buildings in Dade, Broward, Lee and Collier Counties, as well as a number of homes on McGregor Boulevard and other custom homes in Fort Myers and Cape Coral. After retiring he continued to perform Four Point inspections well into his 80s.



When he lived in Biscayne Park, Florida he coached many little league teams. He loved sports and was always in the stands cheering on his sons, granddaughters and great-grandson at their high school and college games. In Miami he was a big Dolphins fan and once he moved to Tampa he cheered on the Buccaneers and the Rays.



Earl brought a smile to the faces of everyone he met with his kindness, exuberance, and unforgettable wit until he departed this life on July 7th, 2020 from COVID-19. He is survived by the love of his life for over the last 70 years, "Jackie" Reba Cody, his daughter LaDonna (Tom Sadler), his son Earl III (Sandy), his daughter-in-law Charlene, his granddaughters Melissa, Coryn, Amanda and Tessa, his great-grandson Anthony, his great-granddaughter Breanna, his great-grandson C.J. and, step-grandchildren Erika, Michael and Anthony.



His mother and father, his brother Bill, his sister Carole, and his son Randy all await his company no longer. Although he is missed every day his memory still provides a smile to those lucky enough to have known him.



Blount and Curry MacDill Chapel in Tampa was entrusted with his preparations and Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park in Fort Myers, Florida provided his internment. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store