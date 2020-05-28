Earnway Avery Barber



Gainesville - Earnway Avery Barber, of Gainesville, Florida and Cape Coral Florida passed away at home on May 21, 2020. Ernie was born in Flint Michigan on July 1, 1924. Ernie is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Mojica. In addition to his wife, Ernie is survived by his children, Dianne (Phil) Wills, Yvonne Marsh, Tom (Jocelyn) Dubey, Karen (Joe) Richardson, Vickie (Jason) Burley, Paul (Kirstin) Mojica, Jan-Paul (Taryn) Mojica, 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Rosemary Standfest, and two grandchildren, Dawn Marsh and Martin Richardson.



Ernie, a US Army veteran, served during World War II in the European theater. After completing his military service, he lived in Auburn, MI, and was employed by The Dow Chemical Co. in Midland, MI. Ernie retired in 1980 from Dow Chemical Co. after 37 years and moved to the Fort Myers, FL area. After retirement, Ernie enjoyed his work at Decorator's Service and then LabCorp.



Ernie enjoyed travelling around the country and worldwide. He also loved crossword puzzles, Jumble and bird watching. He loved sports especially baseball and basketball, rooting for Michigan sports teams: Detroit Tigers, Michigan State and the University of Michigan.



Private graveside services will be held on June 26, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store