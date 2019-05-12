|
Edith Williams Ink
North Fort Myers - Edith (Dee) Williams Ink peacefully passed away at home on May 7, 2019, she was 87 years old. She was born in Peking China while her parents Major William Williams and Edith Williams were on embassy duty for the Marines. Dee spent her childhood in North Carolina, Virginia, California and Hawaii with her brothers Bill and Guy during her father's 34 years of military service. Upon her father's retirement the family moved to Gainesville, Florida where William, Guy and Dee attended the University of Florida. Dee met Stanley Knight Ink at UF and were married and graduated in 1953. Dee lived a wonderful fulfilled life with Stanley and their two children Sharon and James in Fort Myers. Dee was an elementary teacher for 17 years, bookkeeper to Stanley's engineering business and traveling whenever they could. Retirement saw Stanley and Edith embark on travels around the world, a PEO sister and supporting many philanthropic causes. They were able to visit over 120 countries with family, friends and just the two of them. Dee is survived by Stanley, brother Guy (Linda), children Sharon Puryear and James Ink (Leah), Grandchildren Spring Puryear Sloan (Rick), Stefanie Ink-Edwards (Dustin), Mary Puryear Lang (Nick), and Nell Puryear Allen (Joel), Hannah Pahleteg, Great Grandchildren Maxwell Puryear, Owen Edwards, Nixon Lang, Logan Sloan, and Emelia Edwards and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 2438 Second Street Fort Myers, May 21st at 11 am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Cooperative P.O. Box 2143, Fort Myers FL 33902 and would be appreciated.
Published in The News-Press on May 12, 2019