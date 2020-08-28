Edna Ann Busto



Lehigh Acres - On August 23rd 2020 we lost our loving mother, adoring grandmother, best friend, Edna Ann Busto (Daniels), a Lehigh Acres resident, born January 23, 1954 in Miami, Fl. Edna passed away at the age of 66, after a long fought illness. She waged a courageous battle against many health issues with dignity and grace. Loving, devoted Mother and Grandmother to her Children, Grandchildren and Great grandchildren.



She touched the lives of all those she met and was loved by many.



Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Arthur Horner.



She is survived by her daughters, Alicia Chatten and Rachel Tippie; Sons, James Corbin and John Arrarte. Son in Law Edward Tippie Jr; Grandchildren, James Corbin Jr., Debra Brickey, Joshua Corbin, TravisLogan Johnson, TeslaMarie Johnson, Sierra Tippie, Christopher Arrarte, Elizabella Arrarte, Savannah Chatten. Great Grandchildren, Scott Brickey, Zackary Brickey and many dear friends.









