Edna French
Edna Louise French passed on to her Eternal Home peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on November 13, 2019.
Our Beloved Matriarch was born in Keiser, AR on August 1, 1928 and was blessed with 91 years on this earth, most of those in good health enjoying her family and her favorite pet, a cow named Lucy that she raised from a baby calf.
She is survived by three daughters, Ginger, Donna & Mary, eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous stepsons, nieces & nephews.
After her husband, Otis French, died on the ranch they shared and worked so hard to maintain, Louise continued to be a pillar of strength & energy and lived out all but her final months in these serene surroundings alongside her daughter Mary, her husband Nial and their precious children.
While she will be forever missed, we all know with certainty that she is safe in the arms of her Lord & Saviour and is enjoying a wonderful reunion with those loved ones who were there to welcome her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3105 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL.
No flowers, just do something kind for someone.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019