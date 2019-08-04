Services
Edward G. Wiegers Jr.


1928 - 2019
Edward G. Wiegers Jr. Obituary
EDWARD G. WIEGERS, JR.

CAPE CORAL - Edward G. Wiegers, Jr., Esquire, 91, of Cape Coral, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born March 20, 1928 in St. Louis, MO to Edward G. and Elsie (Katlender) Wiegers. He received his J.D. from St. Louis University and practiced law in St. Louis for over 50 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley M. (nee Grein) Wiegers and two children: Mary Ann Wiegers, R.N. and Dr. Edward G. Wiegers, III; four grandchildren: Edward G. Wiegers, IV, Jeffrey J. Wiegers, Nicholas W. Wiegers and Emily M. Wiegers; his great granddaughter, Amelia Wiegers.

Funeral services and entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2628 Del Prado Blvd., Cape Coral, FL at a later date.

Local funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907, 239-936-0555. Online condolences may be offered at: www.fortmyersmemorial.com.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 4, 2019
