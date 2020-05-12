|
Edward ("Ed") Peter Worthington, Sr.
Lehigh Acres - On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Edward ("Ed") Peter Worthington, Sr., husband and loving father of six children passed away in Lehigh Acres, Florida at age 86.
Ed was born on March 10, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to John and Mary Worthington and was the youngest of four children (Jean, Chuck, Jack). He married Gwendolyn Marie Fowler and they had six wonderful children together.
Ed's career began as a teen working at his parents' boutique hotel in Ocean City, NJ, and lifeguarding in Beach Haven, NJ. He spent his early years as a butcher, later as a beef broker in Philadelphia, to raising veal calves on his farm in NJ.
Ed's greatest passion however, was for the ocean. He was an avid fisherman and had many entrepreneurial pursuits from owning and operating marinas in the 1970's in the Keys (Longhorn Lodge, Tarpon Lodge and Halls Camp), to commercial fishing ventures with his son, restoring and selling boats, ships and other large commercial fishing vessels. Ed held a 100 ton Captain's license. He was also a pilot and had a passion for flying much of his adult life.
Ed was very connected to his catholic faith and attended church regularly at San Pablo Church, Marathon, Fla and St. Raphael Catholic Church, Lehigh Acres, Fla. As a Eucharist Minister, Ed was known for his devotion to Christ, his kind spirit and never passing up an opportunity to share the rich details of his life.
Ed was preceded in death by his father John and his mother Mary, brothers Chuck and Jack; his former wife Gwendolyn Marie, his daughter Debra Sue and his son William. He is survived by his estranged wife Alena Worthington of Lehigh Acres, his sister Jean Flynn of Wayne, PA and his four children Edward Peter Worthington, Jr. (Trich) of Marathon, Fl; Barbara W. Lindtner (Jeff) of Quakertown, PA; Richard S. Worthington (Diane) of Las Vegas; and Diane M. Worthington of Seal Beach, CA.; his stepdaughter Mary Lou Molid of central Florida along with 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A service will be held to honor him at a future date when the environment exists for a public gathering of friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Hope Hospice of Lehigh Acres 1201 Wings Way Lehigh Acres, Fla, where the staff cared for Edward as if he was one of their own loved ones.
