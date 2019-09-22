Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Fort Myers - Edward W. Howell Jr. 90 year's young, died September 17th in Hope Hospice.

Eddie, a longtime resident of Fort Myers, was born in Sarasota, Florida and raised in Pahokee, Florida. He served in the US Navy from 1947 to 1954 aboard the USS Fechteler. He moved to Fort Myers Beach in 1954 and went to work as a commercial fisherman with the Kiesel Brothers. When he gave up fishing he went to work with the State of Florida's Driver's License Division. He also joined the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary. When he retired, Ed went to work with the Safety Council teaching Defensive Driving, CPR and OSHA classes and a member of the City of Ft. Myers Code Board. Eddie was a member of the American Legion Post 38 since 1954.

Eddie is survived by his brother Robert Howell who lives in Brunswick, Georgia, and his children Vanessa Metcalf, Denise Howell, Daniel Howell, Martin Maier, Carol Smith, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed.

Memorial service to be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 22, 2019
